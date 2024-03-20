No High School, Housing: Tales Of Neglect From Jaipal Singh Munda's Village On His Death Anniversary

With a score of 92 in mathematics and 86 in science, Premchand Kachhap (25) secured 77 per cent marks in class 10 in 2014. He wanted to become an engineer, but he found no source of support. He tells Outlook, “That year, I was the top scorer in the entire panchayat. I enrolled in class 12, but could not pursue my studies further. The financial condition of the family was not good. My mother passed away in my childhood and my father died when I was in class 9. Grandmother raised me and my younger sister was with our aunt. There was no one in the house who was earning. We had a small piece of land, but I was not able to make any money from it. So I had to leave my studies and start working as a daily wager.”