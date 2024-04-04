Elections

Former CM Kumaraswamy Files Nomination From Mandya LS Seat

H D Kumaraswamy was accompanied by BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and party candidate from neighbouring Mysuru and scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

H D Kumaraswamy files nomination from Mandya
JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday filed his nomination from Mandya for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year.

As part of the seat-sharing deal, the BJP would contest in 25 constituencies and the JD(S) in the remaining three in Karnataka.

