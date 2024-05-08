Elections

FIR Against Marathi Daily For Violation Of Poll Code Through Advertisement

The FIR was registered on Tuesday under the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, based on a complaint lodged by a poll official, the station house officer of the Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai said.

Advertisement

Police registers FIR against Marathi daily for violating Model Code Of Conduct
info_icon

Police have registered an FIR against a leading Marathi daily for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as it carried an advertisement of a political party without mentioning the name of the printer and publisher, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday under the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, based on a complaint lodged by a poll official, the station house officer of the Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai said.

The printer of the paper has been named as the accused in the crime. A probe into the complaint was underway and no action has been taken so far, he said.

Advertisement

The complaint said the Marathi daily had published an advertisement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its paper on May 5, which did not mention the name of the printer and publisher although it is mandatory as per the election rules, he said.

The FIR was registered against the newspaper for the violation, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  2. If Cong Takes Steps To Step To Bring Down Saini Govt, We Will Support: Dushyant Chautala
  3. Maharashtra: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Against Govt's Decision To Rename Aurangabad And Osmanabad
  4. AI Express Flight Cancellations: Cong, CPI Seek Aviation Ministry Intervention
  5. Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Facilities For Kejriwal In Jail
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift's Infamous Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Explored In A 'Comprehensive' Documentary Series
  2. Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities
  3. 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This
  4. Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan' To Reportedly Have A Clash At The Box Office
  5. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
Sports News
  1. PGA Championship Invites Seven LIV Golf Players To Get Top 100 In The World
  2. Paris Games 2024: The Olympic Torch Is Welcomed In Marseille With Fanfare And Tight Security
  3. NBA Playoff Semi-Finals: Brown Hails History-Making White As Celtics Beat Cavaliers In Game 1
  4. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: Enrique 'Proud' Of His Team Despite Semi-Final Defeat
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
World News
  1. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
  2. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Lights The Empire State Building To Focus On Fighting Hunger
  3. Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why
  4. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
  5. Anthony Albanese Rejects China's Argument That Australia Was At Fault For Dangerous Aircraft Encounter
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges