Even Ambedkar Cannot Abolish Constitution: PM Modi Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government against claims by the Opposition that BJP seeks to destroy the Constitution. Speaking at an election rally in Barmer, Rajasthan, Modi said, "The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government, and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution."
The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on Congress for claiming that the country's Constitution and democracy would be in danger if he wins a third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"The Congress tried to destroy the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country and now it is taking cover in the name of the Constitution to abuse Modi," he said.
Earlier in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi's government, stating, "The only thing Modi cares about is having a monopoly on finances and the communication system (seen as a reference to media) of this country."
Gandhi also said the nation today faced an ideological battle. On the one side is the ideology of social justice, freedom and equality, championed by icons such as reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy and on the other side are the ideas of RSS and PM Narendra Modi and his government.
“There are 30 lakh vacant jobs in the government and these jobs will be provided to young people,” Gandhi said and added that in order to benefit all the graduates and diploma holders a law - Right to Apprenticeship - will be passed in the Parliament.