US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus reach their first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open 2025, defeating Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in a thrilling quarter-final

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nikola Mektic Rajeev Ram vs Yuki Bhambri Michael Venus US Open 2025 mens doubles quarter-final
Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus in action in the US Open 2025 quarter-final against Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram. | Photo: Instagram/yukibhambri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yuki Bhambri reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at US Open 2025

  • The Indo-Kiwi pair upset 11th seeds Mektic and Ram in the quarter-finals

  • Bhambri and Venus won 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 against Mektic and Ram

  • The duo will face Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the semi-finals

India’s Yuki Bhambri secured his maiden Grand Slam semi-final, progressing to the last four of the US Open men’s doubles event with his partner, New Zealand’s Michael Venus. The unseeded Indo-Kiwi pair upset the eleventh seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 in the quarter-final on Court 17 on Wednesday, September 3.

The Indo-Kiwi duo continued their impressive run. Their quarter-final clash with Mektic and Ram proved challenging. Earlier, Bhambri and Venus knocked out the fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the pre-quarter-finals. For Yuki Bhambri, aged 33, this victory marked a significant career breakthrough after years of battling injuries and transitioning from singles to doubles.

A Defining Moment For Bhambri

A former junior world number one and the 2009 Australian Open boys’ champion, Bhambri has now achieved his best result at a senior Grand Slam. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Bhambri stated, “It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions.”

He added, “We are simply grateful to have prevailed in such a challenging match. Our opponents made it extremely difficult for us with their vast experience as multiple Grand Slam champions, and competing against them truly tested our resolve at every stage.”

Partnership Dynamics And Match Play

Discussing his decision to rejoin forces with Venus, Bhambri mentioned the “timing felt right” to start competing together again. He expressed, “I am genuinely pleased to be by his side on the court. Having faced him multiple times as an opponent, I always preferred partnering with him rather than playing against him.”

Their journey commenced at the US summer tournament in Washington. Bhambri noted, “It has been a wonderful journey so far… we are happy with the progress we’ve made together.”

The winners secured the first break when Bhambri hit a service return winner on Mektic’s serve for a 3-1 lead. Venus then saved a break point, consolidating the break. Bhambri secured the first set with an easy volley winner on Ram’s return.

Bhambri lost his serve early in the second set, allowing Mektic and Ram to regain momentum. They broke back to make it 4-4, but lost the set in a tie-break when Bhambri double-faulted on set point. The Indian saved a break point in game three of the decider.

Mektic was comfortably 40-15 up in game eight, yet the Indo-Kiwi pair secured a decisive break for a 5-3 lead when Mektic could not return Bhambri’s angled backhand, having served a double fault at deuce. Serving for the match, Venus faced 0-40, but he and Bhambri saved all three, and later two more points, closing the game when Ram’s backhand service return hit the net.

Bhambri and Venus will now face the sixth-seeded British pair, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, for a spot in the final. This achievement furthers India’s established legacy in men’s doubles, a format where legendary players like Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Rohan Bopanna have excelled in the past.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
