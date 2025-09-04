Tennis

US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Naomi Osaka defeated Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025 to get to her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2021. Osaka beat the Czech 11th seed 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday in her what was her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since her 2021 Australia Open triumph. The Japanese superstar will face Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, departs after losing to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, right, embraces Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, after defeating her during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts during a match against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

