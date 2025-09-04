Tennis

US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Naomi Osaka defeated Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025 to get to her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2021. Osaka beat the Czech 11th seed 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday in her what was her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since her 2021 Australia Open triumph. The Japanese superstar will face Amanda Anisimova of the United States.