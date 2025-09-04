Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, departs after losing to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, right, embraces Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, after defeating her during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts during a match against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.