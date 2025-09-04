Buyers will have more spending power in the upcoming festive season, and sellers can leverage the simplified tax framework to offer sharper discounts, expand product choices, and tap into pent-up demand for big-ticket categories like appliance, electronics, etc. The GST Council, at its 56th meeting, reduced rates on large appliances from 28 percent to 18 percent. The new GST rates will come into effect from September 22, 2025.
Amazon, Flipkart Eye Festive Windfall as GST Cuts Kick In
E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart lauded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s latest reforms, saying that it offers much-needed clarity for sellers and platforms due to streamlined tax framework.
