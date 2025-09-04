Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which has been performing well, is showing no signs of slowing down at the domestic and worldwide box office. The Dominic Arun directorial has struck a chord with the audience for its fresh take on the superhero genre, strong performances, and narrative. The film has achieved a major milestone by entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the first week of its release amid the dialogue controversy.