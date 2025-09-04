Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide
In India, it is inching closer to Rs 50 crore mark
Kalyani Priyadarshan-led superhero movie is backed by Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Dominic Arun
Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which has been performing well, is showing no signs of slowing down at the domestic and worldwide box office. The Dominic Arun directorial has struck a chord with the audience for its fresh take on the superhero genre, strong performances, and narrative. The film has achieved a major milestone by entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the first week of its release amid the dialogue controversy.
Lokah box office collection day 7
Lokah had a slow start on Day 1 as it earned only Rs 2.7 crore. But the earnings witnessed a significant growth due to the positive word of mouth. It collected Rs 4 crore on Day 2, Rs 7.6 crore on Day 3, Rs 10.1 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.2 crore on Day 5, and Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, the collection was slightly lower than the previous day. Lokah minted Rs 6.75 crore on the seventh day of its release, taking the total collection to Rs 46 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk.
The Malayalam film maintained a solid occupancy rate of 48.49% throughout the day. The morning shows began with 39.28% occupancy, and increased to 47.81% during the afternoon. Evening shows had 51.64% occupancy, and the night shows had the highest occupancy rate of 55.23%.
Lokah box office collection worldwide
Lokah had raked in Rs 93.75 crore at the global box office within six days of release, and as of Wednesday evening, it had crossed the Rs 101 crore mark worldwide. The makers shared the collection on X (formerly Twitter), as they wrote, "Thank you all for this endless ocean of love!."
Produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer films, Lokah Chapter 1 is the first instalment of Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Alongside Kalyani, Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha are also part of the cast.