Lokah Makers Apologise For Demeaning Dialogue On Bengaluru Women; Assure To Remove It

A particular dialogue in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra on Bengaluru women hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas
The makers issued an apology over the 'demeaning' dialogue
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra released on August 28
Kalyani Priyadarshan-led Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has received positive reviews and is doing a phenomenal business at the box office. Amidst this, the film landed in soup over the portrayal of Bengaluru in a negative light, which has irked the people of Karnataka. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the production house behind Lokah, has issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the state.
Lokah makers issue apology
On Tuesday (September 2), the makers, in the statement, wrote, "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended."
They also assured that the "dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest". "We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology," they wrote further.
The statement was jointly issued by Wayfarer Films and Raj B Shetty’s Lighter Buddha Films.
What is Lokah dialogue controversy?
Dominic Arun’s film landed in controversy over a particular dialogue that was delivered by Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda (played by Sandy), who says that he doesn't want to marry women from Bengaluru, and calls them "characterless." Gowda plays the antagonist who is seen moral policing a woman in the film. Many have described the dialogue as “demeaning to the girls of Bengaluru.”
National Award-winning Kannada director Mansore, condemning it, wrote on social media, “In Kannada film Bheema, Malayalam films Officer on Duty, Avesham, and now Lokah, Bengaluru is being portrayed as the capital of drugs and crime. Once upon a time, it was represented in movies as a beautiful town… It has come to such a state due to uncontrolled migration."
Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna slammed the dialogue and demanded that the makers issue an apology. He also asked them to remove the derogatory dialogue from the film.
Lokah box office
As per a report in Sacnilk, Lokah has earned Rs 38.95 crore nett in India in six days. It is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
The superhero film will release in Hindi on September 4.