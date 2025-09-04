Tennis

Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

Jannik Sinner made light work of the 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti to comfortably win an all-Italian quarterfinal at the US Open 2025 on Wednesday night. Sinner crushed his Italian counterpart 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to wrap up the game quickly and make his way to the semifinal of the US Open. He now remains just a couple of wins away from successfully defending his title.