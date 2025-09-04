Tennis

US Open: Anisimova Shocks Swiatek To Avenge Wimbledon Final Drubbing

Amanda Anisimova shocked second seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the women's singles quarter-finals of the US Open. Anisimova had been at the receiving end of a historic 6-0, 6-0 loss against Swiatek in the Wimbledon final earlier this year. However, she bounced back in the US Open last eight round to stun Swiatek 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 38 minutes.