Tennis

US Open: Anisimova Shocks Swiatek To Avenge Wimbledon Final Drubbing

Amanda Anisimova shocked second seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the women's singles quarter-finals of the US Open. Anisimova had been at the receiving end of a historic 6-0, 6-0 loss against Swiatek in the Wimbledon final earlier this year. However, she bounced back in the US Open last eight round to stun Swiatek 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 38 minutes.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_1
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

2/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_2
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, hugs Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, after Anisimova defeated Swiatek during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_3
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after losing a point to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_4
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_5
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_6
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_7
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_8
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_9
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarter-final match Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek_10
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Iyer Comes Out To Bat For West Zone

  2. Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

  3. England Vs South Africa ODIs: Eoin Morgan Urges ENG To Include Sam Curran

  4. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

  5. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Anisimova Shocks Swiatek To Avenge Wimbledon Final Drubbing

  2. US Open 2025: Sensational Sinner Crushes Musetti In Straight Sets To Advance To Semis

  3. Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur, US Open 2025 QF: Gruelling Four-Set Win Sends Canadian To Semis

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025 QF Highlights: Top Seed Advances To Semis In Style

  5. US Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Past Alex De Minaur Into The Final Four

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

  3. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  4. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  5. India Allows Foreign Minorities To Stay Without Passports; Muslims Excluded

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  2. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  5. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide