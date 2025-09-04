Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, hugs Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, after Anisimova defeated Swiatek during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after losing a point to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.