Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

Jannik Sinner sealed a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian US Open 2025 quarter-final match on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti US Open 2025 quarter-final
Jannik Sinner celebrates after sealing his win over Lorenzo Musetti in the US Open 2025 quarter-final.
  • Jannik Sinner defeated Lorenzo Musetti in US Open 2025 quarter-finals

  • This was the first encounter between two Italians in men's majors

  • Sinner's straight-set win came in a swift two hours on Arthur Ashe Stadium

  • Sinner faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals in pursuit of a title

Jannik Sinner produced another dominant performance to down compatriot Lorenzo Musetti and reach the US Open semi-final.

It was the first time two Italians had faced off in a men's major quarter-final match, and Sinner took just two hours to earn his 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sinner came flying out of the blocks, winning the first five games of the match, and dropped just two points on serve as he comfortably clinched the first set.

Musetti imposed himself more in the second, going toe to toe with Sinner, and forced the first break point of the set, though the world number one easily defended it.

Sinner's patience paid off, though, as a late break in the middle of a three-game winning streak added to his early advantage.

And the reigning US Open champion barely gave Musetti an opening in the last set, going a break up in the opening game before holding onto his serve after holding off four break points.

Despite forcing another two break points, Musetti was not able to put Sinner under pressure and lost his serve in the penultimate game before the latter served out the match.

"We know each other very well," Sinner said of Musetti. "We are from the same country.

"We have so many Italian players every time in the draw. I know there are many Italians here, so it's nice to play here. Obviously, playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this, we have to take the friendship away for the match, and then, obviously, when we shake hands, everything is fine.

"From my point of view, it was a great performance, very solid. Especially starting very, very well in the match."

Sinner will face Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final, with the Canadian holding a 2-1 record against him. The four-time major champion won their most recent meeting at the Cincinnati Open, though, dropping just two games.

Data Debrief: A new big three?

Sinner has become just the second-youngest man, at 24, to reach all four grand slam semi-finals in a single year, after a 22-year-old Rafael Nadal in 2008.

In fact, he has become both the first Italian in the Open Era and the first player born since 1990 to reach all four in a season.

Three players (Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic) have reached three consecutive men's singles semis at grand slam events for the first time since the 'Big Three' between the US Open in 2011 and Roland-Garros in 2012.

Sinner will be looking to complete a full set of finals in 2025 when he faces Auger-Aliassime, who will have to end the Italian's 26-match winning streak at hard-court majors.

