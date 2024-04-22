Elections

Elections In Andhra: CM Jagan Reddy's 'Memanta Siddham' Campaign Bus Traverses Visakhapatnam

Reddy embarked on the 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections In Andhra: CM Jagan Reddy's 'Memanta Siddham' Campaign Bus Traverses Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday traversed Visakhapatnam as part of his 'Memanta Siddham (We Are All Ready)' election campaign bus tour.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief started the 20th and penultimate day of his bus tour from the Pinagadi junction and passed through the port city in north Andhra.

His convoy passed through Lakshmipuram, Vepagunta junction, Gopalapatnam, NAD junction, Kancharapalem Mettu, Akkayyapalem, Maddilapalem, Hanumantavaka and Venkojipalem before culminating at Yendada, where he will halt for the night.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.

