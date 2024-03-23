BJP Calls For Ban On Kannada Actor Shivarajkumar Movies, Posters Till Elections

The BJP has asked the Election Commission (EC) to stop showing movies, ads, and posters featuring Kannada actor Shivarajkumar until the Lok Sabha elections are over. They claim Shivarajkumar is campaigning for the Congress party, especially since his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, is running for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.
The BJP's Karnataka OBC Morcha Wing president, R Raghu, wrote to the EC, pointing out Shivarajkumar's influence in the state and his active involvement in the Congress campaign during the Model Code of Conduct period.
Raghu stated that Shivarajkumar's popularity could sway voters unfairly, and while they respect his right to be involved in politics, they want a fair election without undue influence.
Advertisement
"While we respect his right to participate in the democratic process, it is imperative to maintain a level playing field and prevent undue advantage or influence during the election period," he said.
He further requested the EC to instruct cinemas, TV channels, social media platforms, and local groups to avoid featuring Shivarajkumar in any form until after the elections.
Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7, with vote counting on June 4.