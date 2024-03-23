Elections

BJP Calls For Ban On Kannada Actor Shivarajkumar Movies, Posters Till Elections

The BJP has asked the Election Commission to stop featuring Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in movies, ads, and posters until after the Lok Sabha elections, alleging he's campaigning for the Congress.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Shiva Rajkumar
info_icon

The BJP has asked the Election Commission (EC) to stop showing movies, ads, and posters featuring Kannada actor Shivarajkumar until the Lok Sabha elections are over. They claim Shivarajkumar is campaigning for the Congress party, especially since his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, is running for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP's Karnataka OBC Morcha Wing president, R Raghu, wrote to the EC, pointing out Shivarajkumar's influence in the state and his active involvement in the Congress campaign during the Model Code of Conduct period.

Raghu stated that Shivarajkumar's popularity could sway voters unfairly, and while they respect his right to be involved in politics, they want a fair election without undue influence.

Advertisement

"While we respect his right to participate in the democratic process, it is imperative to maintain a level playing field and prevent undue advantage or influence during the election period," he said.

He further requested the EC to instruct cinemas, TV channels, social media platforms, and local groups to avoid featuring Shivarajkumar in any form until after the elections.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7, with vote counting on June 4.

Dr Shivarajkumar and Sachin Ravi - null
Kannada Star Dr Shivarajkumar Collaborates With Sachin Ravi For His 127th Film

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Updates: Abhishek Porel's Cameo Takes Delhi Capitals To 174/9
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra