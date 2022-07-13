Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Kannada Star Dr Shivarajkumar Collaborates With Sachin Ravi For His 127th Film

Dr Shivarajkumar and Sachin Ravi are ready to collaborate on an upcoming film.

Dr Shivarajkumar and Sachin Ravi
Dr Shivarajkumar and Sachin Ravi YouTube

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 3:04 pm

Dr. Shivarajkumar, the evergreen and dynamic superstar of Kannada films, has been on a signing binge. He has signed his 127th film with Sachin Ravi of 'Avane Srimannarayana' fame.

The team has released a poster to make an announcement about the film as part of Shivarajkumar's birthday celebrations.

The film is based on the Mahabharata's mighty figure Ashwathama, although it takes place in the modern-day. Ravi wrote the story while he was filming 'Avane Srimannarayana', and it is about how the main character fights evil and deals with relationships in life.

The title of the spy thriller will be revealed in the first week of August, according to the crew. The audience may expect a high-octane action drama and a visually high-end movie.

Shivarajkumar, who is currently filming his 125th film, 'Vedha', will start work on Yogaraj Bhat-Rockline Venkatesh's next project. Apart from that, Shivrajkumar has been invited to play a key role in Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169' under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar.

[With Inputs from IANS]

