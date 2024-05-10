Elections

BJP Leader's Minor Son Casts Vote In Bhopal; Video Goes Viral | On Cam

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not responded to the video yet. However, it was acknowledged by the district officials. Presiding Officer Sandeep Saini has been suspended, and an FIR has been filed against BJP leader Vinay Mehar. A probe has been ordered in connection with the viral video captured by District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, BJP panchayat leader Vinay Mehar's minor son was seen casting a vote at the Berasia polling booth in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. In the video, the boy, who as accompanied by his father, was seen casting a vote on the EVM on behalf of the leader.

The video went viral soon after the Congress slammed the ruling BJP for reducing the Election Commission (EC) of India into a child's plaything.

Presiding Officer Sandeep Saini has been suspended, and an FIR has been filed against Vinay Mehar.

All about the video

In the 14-second video, the BJP leader and his son were seen in the polling booth, pressing the 'lotus' button on the EVM to cast a vote for the BJP. In a pann shot, the video later showed the vote being registered by the VVPAT followichh which Mehar was heard saying, "Okay. That is enough now."

The video was flagged by the media advisor of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Even though video suggested that the child was casting the vote on behalf of his father,this incident has led to two very crucial questions:

1. How was a phone allowed inside a polling booth?

2. Who allowed the child to accompany his father to the booth?

