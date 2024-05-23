AAP’s ‘Tribal Face’ Chaitar Vasava Fights To Bring Winds Of Change In Bharuch

At 35, he is the youngest sitting MLA in the state assembly from Dediapada, and one of the youngest candidates fighting elections this year from Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. “This is the prestigious seat once held by Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel. Since 1992, all that the BJP has done is fight on Hindu-Muslim agenda. Mansukh dada has been winning for six terms but no actual work has been done in this region. Schools don’t have teachers, rehabilitation houses have not been built, unemployment and corruption are rising, and even farmers are not compensated for the land taken from them for roads and highways,” says Chaitar Vasava, who is currently out on conditional bail for contesting the polls.