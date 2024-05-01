National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | A 'Vasava vs Vasava' Contest In Bharuch Constituency In Gujarat

An erstwhile bastion of Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel, Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat is one of the two seats that the opposition INDIA bloc has interestingly set aside for Aam Aadmi Party this year. It is a Vasava vs Vasava contest here as Chaitar Vasava, the AAP candidate, goes against BJP's six-time MP Mansukh Vasava. In an interview with Outlook, Chaitar Vasava talks about the lack of education, infrastructure, rising unemployment and corruption. He claims that the BJP has used the "Hindu-Muslim" politics to win elections over the years. Sharmita Kar reports for Outlook. Video Courtesy: Divya Tiwari

