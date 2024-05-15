The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 and 12 students soon. As per the latest update, the BSER Ajmer is expected to declare the 10th 12th Results for around 20 lakh students.
As per the latest updates, the Rajasthan Board has completed the checking of the answer sheets and is now preparing to declare the results for RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th students.
Based on local media, the Rajasthan Board Results can be declared as soon as this week. The Board is expected to disclose the pass percentages and names of the top scorers during the press conference.
The results, once released, will be available for students to check on the official websites of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Once RBSE releases result, students can check their results on the following websites:
Steps to Check the RBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024:
Step 1. Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on the “Class 10th or 12th Result 2024” link that is visible on the homepage.
Step 3. Provide the required information, such as your date of birth and roll number, then press the submit button.
Step 4. RBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024 will then be shown on your screen.
Step 5. Download and save.
In order to pass the exams, students are required to score at least 33 per cent in order RBSE 10th Result or RBSE 12th Result.
This year, the Class 12 board exams were held from February 29 to April 4, 2024 for around 11 lakh students. Whereas, the RBSE 10th Exams were conducted from March 7 to 30, 2024. Nearly 20 lakh students are awaiting the release of the RBSE scorecards.