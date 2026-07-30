Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 10 Multi‑Faculty Private State Universities

|RANK 2026
|UNIVERSITY NAME
|STATE
|ACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 400
|INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 200
|INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 150
|GOVERNANCE & EXTENSION 150
|DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 100
|TOTAL SCORE 1000
|1
|AMITY UNIVERSITY NOIDA
|Uttar Pradesh
|391.49
|194.72
|138.46
|136.29
|78.5
|939.46
|2
|CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY MOHALI
|Punjab
|391
|192.36
|138.13
|135.11
|81.61
|938.21
|3
|GLA UNIVERSITY MATHURA
|Uttar Pradesh
|387.78
|192.24
|137.52
|135.34
|77.26
|930.14
|4
|SRM UNIVERSITY-AP AMARAVATI
|Andhra Pradesh
|388.44
|192.12
|139.2
|130.83
|78.23
|928.82
|5
|MANIPAL UNIVERSITY JAIPUR
|Rajasthan
|385.5
|192.95
|138.36
|132.14
|77.93
|926.88
|6
|PANDIT DEENDAYAL ENERGY UNIVERSITY
GANDHINAGAR
|Gujarat
|388.31
|193.47
|138.56
|131.08
|74.85
|926.27
|7
|GANPAT UNIVERSITY MEHSANA
|Gujarat
|386.44
|192.73
|135.21
|134.02
|75.8
|924.2
|8
|PARUL UNIVERSITY VADODARA
|Gujarat
|385.43
|191.26
|135.39
|130.78
|75.32
|918.18
|9
|JAYPEE INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY NOIDA
|Uttar Pradesh
|384.2
|192.49
|133.21
|129.51
|77.23
|916.64
|10
|LNCT UNIVERSITY BHOPAL
|Madhya Pradesh
|382.83
|190.77
|136.54
|129.78
|76.55
|916.47
Definition: Private universities established by state legislation offering a broad range of conventional faculties - such as engineering, management, hospitality, law, and pharmacy - with a focus on scale, infrastructure, and high-volume operations.
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)