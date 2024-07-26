NEET UG Revised Scorecard Out: 17 Candidates Share Top Rank, Direct Link Here To Download Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised final scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today, 26 July. Candidates who took the exam can now access their results and scorecards on the official NTA NEET website.
The updated scorecard is in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the revised evaluation process, which includes adjustments made to the physics section of the exam. A total of 17 candidates are now tied for the top rank, down from 61 in the previous revised results.
The top court, on Tuesday, had directed the NTA to re-evaluate the scores in light of the expert opinion from IIT Delhi concerning a physics question, saying that two options cannot be treated as the correct answers to a question.
“We accept the IIT Delhi report and accordingly NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud had stated.
NEET UG Revised Results 2024: Where To Check?
The candidates who have appeared for the NEET-UG exams can check their scorecard on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
The alternative website to check the results -