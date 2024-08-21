NEET PG 2024 Result Date: NBE To Release NEET PG Result Soon | Where And How To Check

The National Board Of Examinations for Medical Sciences is expected to declare the NEET PG 2024 result soon. As per the latest update on the NEET PG 2024 date and time, the result and scorecards for the postgraduate medical exam are expected to be declared next week.
Once the NEET PG Result 2024 is declared, students will be able to check their result on the official website - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in
NEET PG 2024 Result Date And Time
NEET PG 2024 result is expected to be released soon. Based on past trends, the NEET PG Result is likely to be declared by NBE next week.
Once the results are released, NBEMS will then work towards releasing the scorecards for NEET PG candidates. Based on past trends, the NEET PG scorecards will be released a few days after the result declaration.
NEET PG 2024 Result - How To Check
Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the link for NEET PG Result 2024
A new page will open, search for your roll number on the PDF document
Take a screenshot and download for future references.
Once the scorecards are released by NBEMS, candidates would be required to enter their roll numbers, date of birth and other details to download their respective result.
NEET PG 2024 was held for over two lakh candidates on August 11. The exam was conducted by NBE and the Ministry of Health after being postponed thrice.
With the exam now complete, candidates are waiting for their NEET PG results, after which they will apply for the counselling process conducted by MCC.