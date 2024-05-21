Education

Mizoram: MBSE Declares Results For Class 12 Examination | Link Inside

The results of the Mizoram Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam were announced at 12 PM on Tuesday.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday, May 21, declared the MBSE 12th Result 2024.

The results can be checked by going to results.indiaresults.com.

Students who wish to check their ,BSE Class 12 examination result must fill in their Roll Number and Registration Number (without the year) on the official results portal to access and download their scores or marksheets online.

It is advised that students download and save their scorecard or marksheet for future use.

The results can also be checked on the following Websites – www.mbse.edu.in and www.mbseonline.com.

How to download MBSE HSSLC Result 2024

  1. Visit the official website of the Mizoram Board at mbseonline.com

  2. On the page that appears, go to Result Publication link.

  3. A new window will open, click on "HSSLC 2024 Results."

  4. Enter your login details and submit to access your MBSE 12th Result 2024.

  5. Your Mizoram Board 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

  6. Download the same and get its hard copy for further use

