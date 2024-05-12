Education

Haryana Board 10th Results Out: 95.2% Students Passed | Know Where To Check bseh.org.in

A total of 10,925 candidates took the examination, with 7,921 passing.

Haryana Board of School Education announced the 10th Board result
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Sunday announced the Class 10 results with an overall pass percentage of 95.22 per cent.

In rural areas, 8,044 out of 9,163 qualified, resulting in an 87.79 per cent pass rate, while urban areas had a higher pass rate of 91.23 per cent, with 3,444 out of 3,774 candidates passing. Last year, schools in rural areas had a pass percentage of 67.35 per cent, compared to 61.28 per cent in urban areas.

Haryana Boards 10th Results: Where To Check?

The students who appeared for the exams can view their scorecard in the official website of the Haryana state board.

bseh.org.in

Haryana Boards 10th Results: How To Check?

1. Open the official websites.

2. Click on the result link in the homepage. 

3. Enter the required details of the students including roll number or registration number, name and date of birth.

4. Result will appear on screen.

5. Download the result for future reference.

Candidates seeking re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets can submit their applications online along with the requisite fee within 20 days from today.

The overall passing percentage in 2023 had dropped to 65.43%, down from 73.18% in 2022. Notably, the Class 10 exams in 2022 were conducted with a reduced syllabus of 30%. In 2021, BSEH cancelled the class 10 exams due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The Class 10 results for 2023 were disclosed on June 17.

