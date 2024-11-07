Indian Railways Adds 500+ Special Trains For Post-Chhath Puja Rush

The Railway Board has organized over 500 special trains starting November 8 to handle the increased passenger flow as people return from their hometowns after the Chhath Puja festival. The board announced that the surge in passengers typically begins after sunrise on November 8, prompting the need for additional train services, especially from high-demand regions like the Samastipur and Danapur divisions.
On November 8 alone, 164 special trains will be available to accommodate the expected influx. The board further outlined that 160 special trains are scheduled for November 9, followed by 161 on November 10, and 155 on November 11. This four-day effort aims to manage the seasonal surge in travelers effectively and ensure sufficient seating capacity for all.
This announcement follows a record-breaking day on November 4, when Indian Railways transported 120.72 lakh passengers in a single day. This figure includes 19.43 lakh reserved passengers and 101.29 lakh unreserved, non-suburban passengers. Additionally, suburban services set a new record, with 180 lakh passengers on the same day, marking it as the highest single-day passenger count of the year. The Railway Board highlighted that this volume exceeded the populations of countries like Australia and New Zealand combined, emphasizing the railways' critical role in managing India’s travel demands during peak periods.
Indian Railways has also played a crucial role throughout the broader festive season, spanning Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. Over the past 36 days, rail services transported 65 lakh passengers via 4,521 special trains, helping to facilitate smooth travel for millions nationwide. To meet the ongoing demand, Indian Railways has operated an average of 175 special trains per day in the days leading up to Chhath Puja, ensuring that travelers reach their destinations conveniently.
In anticipation of the overall seasonal demand, Indian Railways took proactive steps by arranging a total of 7,724 special trains for the festival period from October 1 to November 30. This represents a significant increase of 73% over the previous year's total of 4,429 special trains. This expansion highlights Indian Railways’ commitment to ensuring a smooth travel experience during the peak festival season when the demand for train services rises dramatically.
This extensive effort not only underscores Indian Railways’ operational capabilities but also its responsiveness to the needs of passengers across the country. By expanding capacity with a substantial number of additional trains, Indian Railways has worked to reduce congestion, prevent overcrowding, and provide safer, more comfortable journeys. This approach is critical during festivals when millions travel to reunite with family and friends, making Indian Railways a vital service for community cohesion and accessibility across India.
