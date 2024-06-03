Book Excerpt: A Long Season Of Ashes

Remember the comet I told you about? The comet I saw while sitting in the attic of our house when I was a kid. We’d waited for days for it to appear in the night sky. It is going to be back, but it will take years. It must be out there on its finite passage from one galaxy to another. Someday, it will pass by the home we call Earth again and we will wish for our last wish to come true. Until then, we will continue to divide our time between a real and an imagined home. I close my eyes…