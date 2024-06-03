Books

Book Excerpt: A Long Season Of Ashes

A Long Season of Ashes by Siddhartha Gigoo

A Long Season of Ashes | Siddhartha Gigoo | Penguin Random House | 480 pages | Rs 699
info_icon

I am now at a stage when everything around me—people, events, stories and incidents—reminds me of the camp days and of Udhampur, as if Udhampur were not just a place but a person with whom I spent half my life.

Our part of the story has not ended—not yet, at least. It must never end. Tomorrow, you might hear about us once again. And you will once again ask the same questions: Why does it keep happening? When will it end? When will we get to return?

I don’t want to stop. This is not the end. This must not be the end. I dream of a tomorrow when we won’t be written about in the past tense—that we once were . . .

A day will come when someone’s diary entry will read: ‘Today, I am back home, where my parents and grandparents once lived. And it is going to be the longest day ever, with so much to do and so much to remember . . .’

But this time, it won’t be a dream.

Remember the comet I told you about? The comet I saw while sitting in the attic of our house when I was a kid. We’d waited for days for it to appear in the night sky. It is going to be back, but it will take years. It must be out there on its finite passage from one galaxy to another. Someday, it will pass by the home we call Earth again and we will wish for our last wish to come true. Until then, we will continue to divide our time between a real and an imagined home. I close my eyes…

It is evening. But the light is neither glowing nor fading. It is just still, unlike any light I have ever seen.

How will I return the love you bestowed upon me when I had nothing left to live for?

And one day, I will be gone, just like that, never to return the way I returned, day after day, night after night, mistaking dream for reality, reality for dream. I will be gone, just like that, leaving everything behind. It will feel like the kiss of the autumn breeze.

Do you think the long season of ashes will end that day?

I am within striking distance of everything I’ve ever lost. One day, years after she was gone, Babi said to me, ‘Close your eyes and count to ten. When you open your eyes, you will find me sitting in front of you.’

This isn’t the end. I am going to close my eyes and count to ten. Slowly, very slowly. When I open my eyes, I will find my home in Kashmir before me.

(Excerpted from A Long Season of Ashes, with permission from Penguin Random House)

(This appeared in the print as "Isn't It The End...")

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Imposing More Burden On people: CPI(M) On Hike In Milk Prices, Highway Toll
  2. Bengaluru Breaks 133-Year Record With Highest Rainfall In Single Day In June
  3. Odisha: Lightning Kills Four In Ganjam
  4. Himachal Assembly Speaker Accepts Resignations Of Three Independent MLAs
  5. Outlook Talks: Prof. Tanvir Aeijaz on Muslims in Indian Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Ammy Virk Has THIS To Say On Diljit Dosanjh's No-Turban Look In 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
  2. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  3. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  4. BTS' Jung Kook To Release New Single 'Never Let Go' As A Tribute To Fans At Festa 2024
  5. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6: When And Where To Watch
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  4. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win
World News
  1. Should It Be Lonely At The Top?
  2. Mount Everest Tragedies: A Grim History Of Fatalities
  3. Long Queues At Mount Everest A Risk For Climate And Climbers
  4. Beijing Accuses 2 Chinese Citizens Of Being British Spies In Latest Test Of Relations
  5. Rupert Murdoch Married Again At 93. Who Is His 5th Wife Elena Zhukova?
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'Will Soon Start Polling In J&K', Says CEC; 64.2 Cr Indians Voted In LS Polls
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals