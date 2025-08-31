Sushil’s style is both observational and autobiographical, marked by brute honesty. He writes as if sitting across from the reader, unafraid to open his heart, to speak the most inconvenient truths. He avoids artificial ornamentation of language, but still, the emotional undercurrents run deep in the whole narrative. There is no false colouring of grief, no self-glorification, and no melodrama. One of the book’s great strengths is its emotional restraint: Sushil describes deeply personal moments in a measured voice. Sometimes, even the most poignant scenes are rendered in an almost flat tone. For example, when he hears of his father’s death, he describes it without drama—just a quiet, growing pain that slowly seeps into the reader’s heart, like steady rain. A long career in journalism might have shaped his writing style. He often writes as a witness, an observer with the objectivity and clarity of someone reporting from the scene. This is why his depictions of Jadugoda’s social life, the factory atmosphere, his father’s co-workers, and the details of domestic life feel so vivid that they take the reader into the social milieu of Jadugoda.