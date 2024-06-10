National

Why Are Youths Of Punjab Falling Into Drug Addiction?

Ashwini Sharma from Outlook magazine talks to a local shop owner who became an addict. From trying drugs to begging for money, his story shows the harsh reality of addiction. With a family to support, he faced serious consequences until seeking help. Despite relapses, he is determined to change. His story highlights how addiction can destroy lives and families. As Punjab deals with drug-related deaths, his journey underscores the urgent need for awareness and support.