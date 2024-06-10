National

Why Are Youths Of Punjab Falling Into Drug Addiction?

Ashwini Sharma from Outlook magazine talks to a local shop owner who became an addict. From trying drugs to begging for money, his story shows the harsh reality of addiction. With a family to support, he faced serious consequences until seeking help. Despite relapses, he is determined to change. His story highlights how addiction can destroy lives and families. As Punjab deals with drug-related deaths, his journey underscores the urgent need for awareness and support.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  2. Heatwave Conditions To Continue For Next 5 Days In Northwest, East India: IMD
  3. Why Are Youths Of Punjab Falling Into Drug Addiction?
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Portfolios: No Change In Top 4 Ministries, Aviation Min Changed, Shivraj Chouhan Gets Agri | Full List
  5. Chhattisgarh: Protest By Satnami Community In Baloda Bazar Turns Violent
Entertainment News
  1. Harleen Sethi's ‘Bad Cop’ Character 'Controls Power Dynamics In Male-Dominated Police Force'
  2. Oozing Admiration, Ranveer Singh Hails Deepika Padukone As The ‘Queen Of Big Screen’
  3. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ New Promo: Anil Kapoor Promises The Audience ‘Is Baar Karte Hai Kuch Khaas’
  4. Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her Sunday Beach Day With Daughter Malti Marie
  5. 'Kumkum Bhagya’ Actors Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma Find It Therapeutic To Spend Time With Strays
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Tanzim Sakib Blows Away SA Top Order
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India; South Africa Face Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting Praises Rohit Sharma For Captaincy
  4. Modi Cabinet 3.0: Mansukh Mandaviya Replaces Anurag Thakur As Union Sports Minister
  5. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  2. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  3. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
  4. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
  5. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India; South Africa Face Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time