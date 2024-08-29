Pisces will be able to be creative and trust their gut in September. Right now is a great time for creative people or projects that need a big picture attitude. You should go with your gut, but you should also make sure that your thoughts are based in reality. Do not get lost in your daydreams; instead, work on making your dreams come true. You may feel emotionally closer to other people, and now is a good time to strengthen the bonds you already have. But be careful not to get too involved in other people's issues. Make sure you set healthy limits so that your understanding doesn't wear you out emotionally. Do things that are good for your soul, like art, meditation, or time spent in nature. These habits will help you stay in touch with your inner self and stay focused. Making sure you stay busy and eat well is also important for your physical health.
Education:
This month, your plans can go smoothly as the stars aren't aligned in a good way. To put it mildly, all of your test scores this month would be lower than what was expected. Technical students and medical students would have to work much harder than normal. People who like art also won't get very far. People who are interested in crafts and some technical trades would not be greatly hurt by the bad luck. People who are taking difficult exams should get extra help, because it could make or break their chances of success.
Career, Business & Job:
From a job perspective, this month is likely to be normal. You will have full support from your coworkers. The more work you put in, the more benefits you will get. But you need to fight your tendency to be lazy, because that can lead to more problems. Your coworkers will help you with all of your work, and their help will be crucial to finishing on time and correctly. During the first half of the month, you can beat your opponents and be successful at work by avoiding the problems that come up. In the second half of the month, there will be a good field for work. The only thing you need to do is keep working to make your work better. For people in business, this month will be good for them. You and your business partner will be able to stay friendly, which will help your business succeed. Mercury, will be in the fifth house at the start of the month, which will bring you more money and help your business move forward. Mercury will move to the sixth house in Leo on September 4. This will lead to investments in businesses. You will make friends in other countries, and on September 23, Mercury will move into your seventh house in Virgo. Because of this, there is a good chance that you will have unexpected business success, and things will go well for you.
Finance:
With the way your money is right now, this month is likely to be full of ups and downs for you. Starting with the first of the month, you will get success in business and other areas. Aside from that, Jupiter will be in the third house for the whole month and help you to make money. When Mars is in the fourth house, it can help you buy a new home with money from your family. You might also be able to buy real estate. However, at the start of the month, Sun will help to get any facilities from the government. During the month, Saturn will keep an eye on your constant costs. You need to pay attention on your expenses but Rahu in your own sign could make you confused. Figure out what you're doing wrong and fix it so that your finances stay in good shape.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
If you're in a relationship, this month should be good for you. Mercury will be in your fifth house at the start of the month, which will make it easier for you to share your love. You will fully show your love, which will make a special place in the heart of the person you love. Talking nice to each other will help your relationship grow. This Mercury will move to the sixth house on September 4, which could cause some fights and disagreements between people. Some things you say to each other might not be good, but one of your friends will be there for you and help you fix things in your relationship. This month will teach you that you need to give each other enough time and attention because you both need to understand. For married people, there will be romance in the relationship, but there may also be rumours, doubts, and misunderstandings. But the relationship will last as long as Jupiter is happy. There will be happiness in family life. You and your partner should talk about some things that have been on your mind for a long time. In the last week of the month, Mercury will move into the seventh house, which will strengthen your bond with your partner.
Health:
From the point of view of health, this month doesn't look good. Your zodiac lord will be in the third house, which can't be called both very good and bad at the same time. Even though this is a middle position, Rahu being in your zodiac sign for the whole month means that you might not be paying enough attention to your health. Not paying attention to your health will make you more likely to get sick. Going backwards in your twelfth house for a whole month can be bad for your health because Shani Maharaj is there. You could hurt yourself or break your legs. It can be annoying to have eye issues or problems with your eyes. There are also health problems that can happen, such as shoulder, joint, and gout pain. You need to be careful. This month might not be good. Taking care of yourself will help you feel better.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3, 5