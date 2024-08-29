Career, Business & Job:

From a job perspective, this month is likely to be normal. You will have full support from your coworkers. The more work you put in, the more benefits you will get. But you need to fight your tendency to be lazy, because that can lead to more problems. Your coworkers will help you with all of your work, and their help will be crucial to finishing on time and correctly. During the first half of the month, you can beat your opponents and be successful at work by avoiding the problems that come up. In the second half of the month, there will be a good field for work. The only thing you need to do is keep working to make your work better. For people in business, this month will be good for them. You and your business partner will be able to stay friendly, which will help your business succeed. Mercury, will be in the fifth house at the start of the month, which will bring you more money and help your business move forward. Mercury will move to the sixth house in Leo on September 4. This will lead to investments in businesses. You will make friends in other countries, and on September 23, Mercury will move into your seventh house in Virgo. Because of this, there is a good chance that you will have unexpected business success, and things will go well for you.