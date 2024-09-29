Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign

Career, Business & Job:

Throughout the month, Jupiter, the tenth house's ruler, will remain in your third house. On October 9, Jupiter will retrograde. Looks like your job is probably going to go smoothly this month! So, it's a good idea to be nice to your coworkers since they'll be there to help you out while Jupiter is in retrograde. Positive interactions with them will help you do better at work. Mars enters the fourth house on the first of every month. It will speed up your work by looking at your tenth residence. At the same time, Surya, ruler of the sixth house, will start the month in the seventh house and then transition into the eighth house. This will help you get out of tough work situations. You will work hard and pay attention to your work because of this, and your performance will keep getting better. This will put you in a good place at work. People in business will have to deal with some chaos. Rahu will be in the first house at the start of the month. The seventh house will contain the Sun, Mercury, and Ketu, as well as visible signs from Mars and Jupiter. Because of this, you won't be able to make the right business decision right now. For now, you shouldn't make any big decisions and should only move forward with your business after getting help from professionals, because some of your work may get stuck. Mercury will enter your eighth house and the Sun will enter your ninth house between October 10 and October 17. On October 13, Venus will move from your eighth house to your ninth house. That being said, on October 20, Mars will move into your fifth house in Cancer, which will change some things. However, you should still be careful this month. Don't take any big risks, and if you can, put off making any big decisions until later this month. This will help you get a firm grip on your business.