Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

Follow the essential fasting rules for Saptami and Ashtami before Ram Navami, including important dos and don’ts, spiritual significance, diet tips, and health considerations for devotees.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Published at:
Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees
Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees
info_icon

Saptami and Ashtami are important spiritual days that come before Ram Navami, the holy festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama. Before celebrating the birth of Lord Rama on the ninth day, many devotees fast on these days to purify their mind, body, and spirit. Fasting during the Hindu festivals of Saptami and Ashtami is a spiritual discipline that aids in developing greater dedication, self-discipline, and insight into one's own nature.

To observe these fasts in a meaningful and respectful way, devotees often follow certain traditional guidelines and spiritual practices.

Spiritual Importance of Fasting Before Ram Navami:

A lot of people believe that fasting on Saptami and Ashtami will help them better receive the holy energy of Ram Navami. On the nine days of Navratri, people celebrate the divine feminine power, which stands for strength, purity, and protection. By observing fasting and prayer, devotees aim to cleanse negative thoughts and cultivate virtues such as patience, humility, and devotion.

Spiritually, fasting also represents self-discipline and the ability to control desires. It allows the mind to focus more deeply on prayer, chanting, and meditation.

Dos During Saptami and Ashtami Fasting:

  • Begin the Day with Purity:

    Start the day early with a bath and wear clean or traditional clothes. Clean the home temple or prayer space before beginning your prayers.

  • Worship with Devotion:

    During Navratri, you can pray to Goddess Durga or any deity associated with the feminine principle. One way to cultivate a serene spiritual atmosphere is to recite devotional hymns, read religious texts, or chant mantras.

  • Follow a Sattvic Diet:

    Simple sattvic foods like fruits, milk, yogurt, nuts, and vrat-friendly meals like sabudana or kuttu preparations are good to eat if you are on a partial fast. Don't eat too much or too little.

  • Maintain Mental Discipline:

    Fasting is not only about avoiding food but also about maintaining positive thoughts and calm behaviour. Practising silence, meditation, or reading spiritual texts can help strengthen devotion.

  • Perform Charity and Kind Acts:

    Providing sustenance or assisting the needy during Navratri is seen as exceptionally propitious. Charity embodies the benevolent principles linked to sacred devotion.

  • Conclude the Day with Prayer:

    In the evening, illuminate a lamp and recite prayers once again. Convey appreciation and request blessings for tranquillity and affluence.

Related Content
Ram Navami 2026: Date, Significance, History, Rituals And All You Need To Know - null
Ram Navami 2026: Date, Significance, History, Rituals And All You Need To Know
null - null
Ram Navami 2026: 8 Famous Ram Temples In India You Must Visit
null - null
Must-Watch Movies & Shows For Ram Navami 2026: The Ultimate OTT Guide
null - null
Ram Navami 2026 In Delhi NCR: Puja Muhurat, Top Temples & Events
Related Content
Moolank 2 Vs Bhagyank 2: The Hidden Power Of Sensitivity And Fate - null
Moolank 2 Vs Bhagyank 2: The Hidden Power Of Sensitivity And Fate

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Don’ts During Saptami and Ashtami Fasting:

  • Avoid Tamasic and Non-Vegetarian Food:

    Foods such as meat, alcohol, onion, garlic, and heavily processed items should be avoided during the fasting period.

  • Avoid Negative Thoughts and Speech:

    Anger, arguments, and harsh words disturb the spiritual atmosphere of the fast. Devotees are encouraged to remain calm and compassionate.

  • Do Not Break the Fast Carelessly:

    Breaking the fast abruptly with heavy or unhealthy food can affect both physical and spiritual balance. It is better to break the fast gently with light sattvic food.

  • Avoid Overexertion:

    While fasting, the body may feel lighter or weaker. Avoid excessive physical strain and ensure you rest adequately.

  • Avoid Distractions:

    Spending excessive time on entertainment or unnecessary activities may weaken the spiritual focus of the fast. Devotees are encouraged to dedicate time to prayer and reflection.

Health Considerations While Fasting:

While fasting holds spiritual value, it is important to consider one’s health. Those with medical conditions, elderly individuals, or pregnant women may follow a lighter version of the fast or focus more on prayer rather than strict dietary restrictions. Staying hydrated and listening to the body’s needs is essential.

Preparing for Ram Navami:

People who follow the spiritual practices and fasting of Saptami and Ashtami get ready for the celebration of Ram Navami, which is the day people believe Lord Rama was born. Devotees feel spiritually ready to accept the divine energy of Lord Rama during these days when they follow discipline and devotion.

Fasting during Saptami and Ashtami before Ram Navami is a meaningful tradition that combines devotion, discipline, and spiritual reflection. Devotees can observe these holy days with reverence and honesty if they obey the rules and refrain from breaking them. The real meaning of fasting is not just cutting out certain foods, but also working on being more morally upright, doing good deeds, and having a strong faith. With true commitment and awareness, these fasts can be a potent means of spiritually preparing oneself for Lord Rama's benefits.

Moolank 7 Vs Bhagyank 7: A Journey Of Intuition, Isolation, And Enlightenment - null
Moolank 7 Vs Bhagyank 7: A Journey Of Intuition, Isolation, And Enlightenment

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  2. IPL 2026 Dispatch: KL Rahul Opening Call Brings Clarity For DC; Jasprit Bumrah’s CoE Visit Raises Early MI Concern

  3. IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report

  4. IPL 2026: Axar Patel Reveals KL Rahul's Role In Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season

  5. PSL Under Threat: Armed Group Tahreek-E-Taliban Warns Foreign Players From Coming To Pakistan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

  2. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  3. Tamil Nadu NDA Seat-Sharing: AIADMK Allots 56 Seats To BJP, PMK, AMMK

  4. TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

  5. Fight For 'Stalingrad': A Fracture In Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Duopoly?

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  2. Donald Trump Announces 5-Day Pause On Iran Strikes Amid ‘Productive’ Talks

  3. US-Israel’s ‘Fast Dash’ Vs Iran’s ‘Last Stand’, Vali Nasr Decodes The Long Game

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links

  2. Major Collision On New York's LaGuardia Runway, Flights Grounded, Reports Say 2 Killed

  3. Kashmiris Donate Gold, Cash and Utensils for War-Hit Iran; Embassy Calls Gesture ‘Unforgettable’

  4. Hera Pheri  3 Rights Controversy: South Producer Accuses Firoz Nadiadwala Of 'Delaying Legal Proceedings'

  5. OTT Picks And Theatrical Release Of The Week: BTS: The Return, Mardaani 3, Project Hail Mary

  6. Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders

  7. Anurag Dobhal Pens Emotional Note After Car Crash, Finds Family In Fans Amid Recovery

  8. Prakash Raj Shares Cryptic Post After South Stars Praised Dhurandhar 2: 'Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too'