Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

Begin the Day with Purity: Start the day early with a bath and wear clean or traditional clothes. Clean the home temple or prayer space before beginning your prayers.

Worship with Devotion: During Navratri, you can pray to Goddess Durga or any deity associated with the feminine principle. One way to cultivate a serene spiritual atmosphere is to recite devotional hymns, read religious texts, or chant mantras.

Follow a Sattvic Diet: Simple sattvic foods like fruits, milk, yogurt, nuts, and vrat-friendly meals like sabudana or kuttu preparations are good to eat if you are on a partial fast. Don't eat too much or too little.

Maintain Mental Discipline: Fasting is not only about avoiding food but also about maintaining positive thoughts and calm behaviour. Practising silence, meditation, or reading spiritual texts can help strengthen devotion.

Perform Charity and Kind Acts: Providing sustenance or assisting the needy during Navratri is seen as exceptionally propitious. Charity embodies the benevolent principles linked to sacred devotion.