Art & Entertainment

Zakir Khan Relates At 'Many Levels' With His Role In 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare'

Comedian and actor Zakir Khan, who is back as Ronny in the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare', has opened up on the reliability factor with his character, sharing that there are quite a few similarities between the real and reel personalities.

Advertisement

Instagram
Zakir Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Comedian and actor Zakir Khan, who is back as Ronny in the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare', has opened up on the reliability factor with his character, sharing that there are quite a few similarities between the real and reel personalities.

Reflecting on his character, Zakir shared: "If I had to describe Ronny's character in one line, it would be 'his intention is right, but his methods are wrong'. He tries to balance out these two aspects, and his journey has revolved around this balance throughout the past two seasons."

"I relate to Ronny's character, there are quite a few similarities between the real and reel personalities. I relate to his character on many levels, from his approach to tackling situations to his bond with his loved ones and how he is always ready to help others," he added.

Advertisement

In the new season, the audience has witnessed Ronny on a whole new adventure, introducing him to new characters and tasks that put him in complex situations.

"In this latest season, viewers will witness his setbacks, betrayals, and how he overcomes them. I believe it's this transformation that truly makes this season special, and everyone will enjoy watching it," added Zakir.

The show also features Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, Venus Singh, and Kumar Varun in pivotal roles.

It is available for streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Pant, Pandya In Running For Vice-Captaincy?
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Allegations; ' We Are Not Protecting Him', Says Party