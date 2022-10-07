Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi’s ‘Double XL’ To Release On November 4

‘Double XL’, which is said to be a slice-of-life comedy drama, will release on November 4. It has been pushed from its original release date of October 14. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha In 'Double XL'
Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha In 'Double XL' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:15 pm

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's upcoming film ‘Double XL’ will now hit the theatres on November 4. Billed as a slice-of-life comedy drama, the upcoming film is directed by Satramm Ramani of ‘Helmet’ fame. It was earlier set for release on October 14.

It explores the journey of two plus-size women — Rajshree Trivedi (Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society’s beauty standards.

Sinha took her social media handles and shared her character poster as well as the film's new release date.

"Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes... but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she’s out to achieve them! #DoubleXL in CINEMAS near you on 4th Nov 2022," Sinha wrote on Instagram.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz.

Also starring Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, ‘Double XL’ is presented by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Reclining Seats Cinema.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Actresses Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Double XL Sonakshi Sinha Huma Qureshi Zaheer Iqbal Mahat Raghavendra Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia