Your Career Is Done: Genelia D’Souza Recalls How People Reacted When She Decided To Marry Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are probably one of the happiest and most good-looking Bollywood couples in current times and looking at their social media post, they do know how to prioritize each other. However, Genelia D’Souza recalled how people reacted when she decided to marry at the peak of her career.

Addressing her hiatus from work during the peak of her career, Genelia told Pinkvilla in 2020, “Honestly, when I got married, I was very clear that I wanted to spend some time with my family. I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break. I wanted to give my family priority and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, which I wanted and I am glad I am in that age of the film where all of that doesn’t matter anymore.”

“When I was getting married, I had people telling me that, ‘Oh you are getting married, for a girl, your career is done'. I heard everything but I was clear that it is not going to stop me from marrying because I wanted that. I think but now I see a very positive change in the industry, where the content is evolving. There is a lot of work that artists and actors get which are not star-driven, or monotonous. There is a lot to do today as actors,” she had added.

The couple met on the sets of their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, and more than a decade later, they tied the knot. Soon after the marriage, Genelia decided to prioritize her family over work.

However, she is now set to mark her comeback after 10 years with her upcoming Marathi film 'Ved'. The film marks the directorial debut of Riteish and will be her first Marathi movie. Besides this, she will also be reuniting with Riteish in 'Mister Mummy'