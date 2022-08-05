Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Your Career Is Done: Genelia D’Souza Recalls How People Reacted When She Decided To Marry Riteish Deshmukh

The couple met on the sets of their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, and more than a decade later, they tied the knot. Soon after the marriage, Genelia decided to prioritize her family over work. 

undefined
Bollywood actress Genelia DSouza and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:51 am

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are probably one of the happiest and most good-looking Bollywood couples in current times and looking at their social media post, they do know how to prioritize each other. However, Genelia D’Souza recalled how people reacted when she decided to marry at the peak of her career.

Addressing her hiatus from work during the peak of her career, Genelia told Pinkvilla in 2020, “Honestly, when I got married, I was very clear that I wanted to spend some time with my family. I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break. I wanted to give my family priority and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, which I wanted and I am glad I am in that age of the film where all of that doesn’t matter anymore.”

“When I was getting married, I had people telling me that, ‘Oh you are getting married, for a girl, your career is done'. I heard everything but I was clear that it is not going to stop me from marrying because I wanted that. I think but now I see a very positive change in the industry, where the content is evolving. There is a lot of work that artists and actors get which are not star-driven, or monotonous. There is a lot to do today as actors,” she had added.

Related stories

Genelia D'Souza's Grand Re-Entry Into Tollywood With Bilingual Movie

The couple met on the sets of their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, and more than a decade later, they tied the knot. Soon after the marriage, Genelia decided to prioritize her family over work. 

However, she is now set to mark her comeback after 10 years with her upcoming Marathi film 'Ved'. The film marks the directorial debut of Riteish and will be her first Marathi movie. Besides this, she will also be reuniting with Riteish in 'Mister Mummy'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Genelia D'souza Riteish Deshmukh Bollywood Couples Art And Entertainment Indian Cinema Actor/Actress Over The Top (OTT) Movies Comeback Genelia D'Souza Riteish Deshmukh Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case