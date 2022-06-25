Yogi Babu-Starrer 'Panni Kutty' To Release On July 8

Director Anucharan's much-awaited entertainer 'Panni Kutty', featuring comedians Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead, will release on July 8, its makers have announced.



Lyca Productions, the firm producing the film, made the announcement on social media. On its Twitter timeline, the firm said, "She's coming to meet you all. 'Panni Kutty' releasing on screens near you on July 8th."



The film, whose title in English means 'piglet', has created quite a bit of interest for a number of reasons. Firstly, it has two comedians playing the lead. Next, it will mark the return of well-known Tamil orator and comedian Dindugal Leoni back to the big screen.



That apart, director Anucharan Murugaiyan's just released web series on Prime Video, 'Suzhal - The Vortex' has come in for a lot of praise.



The theatrical rights of the comedy film for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have already been acquired by Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 productions.



Shot by cinematographer Sathish Murugan, 'Panni Kutty' has music by K and has been edited by director Anucharan himself.

[With Inputs From IANS]