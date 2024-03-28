Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of those few daily soaps that has seen a consistent performance in its TRP ever since its premiere. The show has become one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Despite having a huge cast, the show is loved by fans for the ample twists, turns, drama, and romance it manages to pack in a single episode.
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has had multiple actors joining and leaving the show as it progressed. The show has gone through multiple leaps. But did you know that there are quite a handful of actors who rejected the show? Here are seven actors who rejected the offer to work in this show.
1. Sanaya Irani
Actress Sanaya Irani was approached for the role of Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', but she promptly declined the offer.
2. Jannat Zubair
Jannat Zubair was also approached for the role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's show, but even she firmly declined the offer to be part of the show.
3. Tina Datta
Tina Dutta was offered the role of Naira. The actor accepted the role. But after establishing herself with ‘Uttaran’, she was hesitant to take on another family-oriented show.
4. Reem Shaikh
Reem Shaikh was approached to play the role of Akshara but according to reports, she turned down the role for reasons undisclosed.
5. Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover started his career with television. He is known for his roles in serials like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. He was allegedly approached for the role of Abhimanyu. However, he declined the offer as wanted to focus solely on Bollywood.
6. Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey was also offered the role of Abhimanyu but he turned it down as he had no intentions of returning to television. Additionally, he wanted to focus on his responsibilities as a producer.
7. Zain Imam
This actor was cast for the role of Karthik but due to prior commitments, he couldn't join the show.