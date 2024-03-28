Art & Entertainment

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Jannat Zubair To Karan Singh Grover, 7 Actors Who Turned Down This Serial

From Jannat Zubair to Karan Singh Grover, here are seven popular stars who turned down the offer to be a part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' Take a look at the list here.

Snigdha Nalini
Snigdha Nalini
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jannat Zubair, Karan Singh Grover Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of those few daily soaps that has seen a consistent performance in its TRP ever since its premiere. The show has become one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Despite having a huge cast, the show is loved by fans for the ample twists, turns, drama, and romance it manages to pack in a single episode.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has had multiple actors joining and leaving the show as it progressed. The show has gone through multiple leaps. But did you know that there are quite a handful of actors who rejected the show? Here are seven actors who rejected the offer to work in this show.

Advertisement

1. Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Sanaya Irani was approached for the role of Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', but she promptly declined the offer.

Advertisement

2. Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair was also approached for the role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's show, but even she firmly declined the offer to be part of the show.

3. Tina Datta

Tina Datta
Tina Datta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Tina Dutta was offered the role of Naira. The actor accepted the role. But after establishing herself with ‘Uttaran’, she was hesitant to take on another family-oriented show.

Advertisement

4. Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh was approached to play the role of Akshara but according to reports, she turned down the role for reasons undisclosed.

Advertisement

5. Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Karan Singh Grover started his career with television. He is known for his roles in serials like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. He was allegedly approached for the role of Abhimanyu. However, he declined the offer as wanted to focus solely on Bollywood.

Advertisement

6. Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey was also offered the role of Abhimanyu but he turned it down as he had no intentions of returning to television. Additionally, he wanted to focus on his responsibilities as a producer.

7. Zain Imam

Zain Imam
Zain Imam Photo: Facebook
info_icon

This actor was cast for the role of Karthik but due to prior commitments, he couldn't join the show.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Beats Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita