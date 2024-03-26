Popular Hindi serial, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has grown to become one of the longest-running shows on Hindi television. Ever since its premiere in 2009, the show has become one of the most loved shows. With ample twists and turns and just the right amount of drama, this serial has a dedicated fan base.
Recently, the show made headlines when two stars were ousted. Shehzada Dhami, who played the role of Armaan, was removed by producer Rajan Shahi for his unprofessional behaviour. On the other hand, Pratiksha Honmukhe, who played the role of Roohi, was removed for not performing up to the expectations set by the producers. While these two actors were removed, a lot of stars have also quit the show midway because of certain reasons. Here are seven actors who have quit ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ over the years.
1. Hina Khan
Hina gained widespread fame when she played the role of Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She became a household name after she played the lead role for an extensive period.
2. Karan Mehra
With his role as Naitik in the show, Karan earned widespread recognition and a dedicated fanbase.
3. Kshitee Jog
After playing Karan Mehra's stepmother in the show, the actress's character was removed by introducing a subsequent leap.
4. Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan joined when Rajan Shahi made the show take a leap. He played the role of Kartik. He decided to part ways with the show after five years.
5. Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi played the role of Naira Singhania Goenka. She joined the show along with Mohsin Khan. Last year, she parted ways together.
6. Mohena Kumari Singh
The dancer-turned-actor played the role of Keerti. After three years of winning hearts, she chose to leave the show before she tied the knot in real life.
7. Nidhi Uttam
She played the role of Nandini in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She decided to leave the show after a decade.