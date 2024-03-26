Art & Entertainment

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Hina Khan To Karan Mehra, 7 Stars Who Have Quit This Most-Loved Show Over The Years

After Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were removed from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', here are seven actors who left the show because of their reasons. Check out the list below.

Snigdha Nalini
Updated on:
Instagram
Hina Khan, Karan Mehra Photo: Instagram
Popular Hindi serial, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has grown to become one of the longest-running shows on Hindi television. Ever since its premiere in 2009, the show has become one of the most loved shows. With ample twists and turns and just the right amount of drama, this serial has a dedicated fan base.

Recently, the show made headlines when two stars were ousted. Shehzada Dhami, who played the role of Armaan, was removed by producer Rajan Shahi for his unprofessional behaviour. On the other hand, Pratiksha Honmukhe, who played the role of Roohi, was removed for not performing up to the expectations set by the producers. While these two actors were removed, a lot of stars have also quit the show midway because of certain reasons. Here are seven actors who have quit ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ over the years.

1. Hina Khan

Hina gained widespread fame when she played the role of Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She became a household name after she played the lead role for an extensive period.

Hina%20Khan
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
2. Karan Mehra

With his role as Naitik in the show, Karan earned widespread recognition and a dedicated fanbase.

3. Kshitee Jog

After playing Karan Mehra's stepmother in the show, the actress's character was removed by introducing a subsequent leap.

4. Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan joined when Rajan Shahi made the show take a leap. He played the role of Kartik. He decided to part ways with the show after five years.

Mohsin%20Khan
Mohsin Khan Photo: X
5. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi played the role of Naira Singhania Goenka. She joined the show along with Mohsin Khan. Last year, she parted ways together.

6. Mohena Kumari Singh

The dancer-turned-actor played the role of Keerti. After three years of winning hearts, she chose to leave the show before she tied the knot in real life.

Mohena%20Kumari%20Singh
Mohena Kumari Singh Photo: Instagram
7. Nidhi Uttam

She played the role of Nandini in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She decided to leave the show after a decade.

