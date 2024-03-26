Recently, the show made headlines when two stars were ousted. Shehzada Dhami, who played the role of Armaan, was removed by producer Rajan Shahi for his unprofessional behaviour. On the other hand, Pratiksha Honmukhe, who played the role of Roohi, was removed for not performing up to the expectations set by the producers. While these two actors were removed, a lot of stars have also quit the show midway because of certain reasons. Here are seven actors who have quit ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ over the years.