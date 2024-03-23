Pratiksha Honmukhe Shares Cryptic Post Days After Getting Fired From 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is one of the longest-running shows on television. It has been going on air since 2009. The show remains in the news for both good and bad reasons. The latest news regarding the show shocked everyone. The lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were recently fired from the show by the production house. As per the statement released by the makers, Dhami was removed due to 'unprofessional behaviour' while Honmukhe was terminated as she failed to meet the expectations of her character. Days after getting fired, Pratiksha, who played Roohi shared a cryptic post on social media.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Pratiksha shared a video where a lady is talking about the importance of speaking up for oneself and taking stand where it is necessary. “Nothing is more important than your self respect,'' she captioned the video.
After the termination of Shehzada and Pratiksha, several media reports stated that Shehzada used to mistreat the crew members on the sets of 'YRKKH' and his behaviour never changed. Also, another report in Times Now claimed that Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's closeness on sets made the producer to remove both from 'YRKKH'. The report stated that they used to spend a lot of time together in each other’s makeup room, due to which the show used to get delayed, there were missed cues which led to distractions in their performances.
When Pinkvilla contacted Dhami to know his version about the latest controversy, the actor said, "Mujhe kuch nahi kehna hai isspar (I don't want to say anything on this.) I am not ready to talk about it yet."
When he was asked further what he would do next in his career, he said, "Jo hoga, woh aap log dekh hi lege (Whatever I take up, you'll get to know).''