Pratiksha Honmukhe Shares Cryptic Post Days After Getting Fired From 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is one of the longest-running shows on television. It has been going on air since 2009. The show remains in the news for both good and bad reasons. The latest news regarding the show shocked everyone. The lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were recently fired from the show by the production house. As per the statement released by the makers, Dhami was removed due to 'unprofessional behaviour' while Honmukhe was terminated as she failed to meet the expectations of her character. Days after getting fired, Pratiksha, who played Roohi shared a cryptic post on social media.