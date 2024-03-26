'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Mrunal Jain To Reportedly Re-Enter The Show; Deets Inside

One of television's longest-running shows, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has been in the news currently for the termination of the lead actors, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiskha Honmukhe. They have been replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Armaan and Roohi. As per the latest report, actor Mrunal Jain will re-enter 'YRKKH'. Read on to now for more more details.
As per a report in Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Mrunal Jain will be seen in the role of Akshara and Abhimanyu's son Abir in the show. However, neither the makers nor the actor have confirmed it yet.
For the unversed, Mrunal was part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' earlier too. He was in the season which featured Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod. It was his comeback to the fiction genre after five years of his work in 'Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha'. He left 'YRKKH' after a month and a half in 2022.
Back then, in an interview with ETimes, Jain had said, “There was no scope for my character to grow in the ongoing storyline. So for the time being, they have kept it open-ended. It can be brought back later but I wouldn’t be able to tell when.”
He was disappointed as his track ended abruptly and said, ''But it is no one’s fault. Sometimes, a track doesn’t yield desired results and a character fails to connect with the audience. It’s just destiny that my character and track didn’t strike a chord with the audience. Hence, the channel and the makers must have decided to put it on hold. It doesn’t make any sense to drag a track that is not working with the audience. The makers of the long-running show have to do justice to the legacy it has created. As an artiste, I can be honest to myself and accept the verdict of the audience and move on.”