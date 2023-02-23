Yami Gautum's Next 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' Set For March 24 OTT Release

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar's upcoming heist thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' will drop on Netflix on March 24.



'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is a story of an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught in a hostage situation.



Speaking about the film, Director Ajay Singh said: "It has been a thrilling, roller coaster ride filming this pace driven thriller with a unique storyline. Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labor of love through Netflix."



Producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik of Maddock Films added: "When we first heard the story, we knew this was something we wanted to bet on. We wanted a new pairing to showcase the story and how the film unravels. Yami and Sunny fit the role perfectly."



"This film is a heist thriller, one of the very few to come out of the Indian entertainment industry and with Netflix always supporting distinct stories. We knew we had to work together on this title."