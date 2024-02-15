Art & Entertainment

Yami Gautam has opened up about 'Article 370' being called a piece of propaganda. The film is set to release on February 23.

February 15, 2024

Yami Gautam is ready with her next film. The actress will be starring in ‘Article 370’ which deals with the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. In a recent interview, she opened up about the movie being propaganda and said that she does not see a point in justifying the intent of the movie to people who already have preconceived notions.

In a conversation with PTI, Yami Gautam opened up about ‘Article 370.’ She addressed the popular discourse around her film which calls it a work of propaganda. She said that she does not see any point in justifying her film to people who have already made up their minds about it.

She said, “If someone is calling it names... like 'propaganda', 'jingoism', and 'chest-thumping'... Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it's about, you'll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point in justifying the film to them. I don't think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience, and we make films for the audience.”

The actress continued, “And, I felt that it must be brought alive in cinema. I'm someone who goes a lot by my first instinct. If I don't connect with the story or script, I don't try and convince myself to do it. Whenever I have felt good right after reading a script, I don't think my audience has ever failed me.”

Gautam plays the role of an NIA agent named Zooni Haskar. The film has been produced by Aditya Dhar. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, it is set to release in cinemas on February 23.

