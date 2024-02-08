Art & Entertainment

'Article 370' Trailer Review: Yami Gautam Plays An NIA Officer In This Political Drama About Kashmir

Starring Yami Gautam, the trailer of 'Article 370' is here. The movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Snigdha Nalini
Snigdha Nalini

February 8, 2024

Yami Gautam in 'Article 370' Photo: YouTube

Yami Gautam has been in the news lately regarding speculations about her pregnancy. She confirmed her pregnancy along with her husband at the trailer launch of her upcoming film – ‘Article 370.’ While her pregnancy news has caught the attention of her fans, what has got her fans talking is the trailer of ‘Article 370.’

The 2:43 minute-long trailer of ‘Article 370’ opens with a shot of Yami Gautam. Her character says that ‘Kashmir is a lost case.’ She claims that Kashmir has a special status because of which she cannot even touch them. As the trailer progresses, we see Yami’s character has been asked to join the NIA where she will be taking charge. The movie focuses on the abrogation of Article 370. Based on real-life events, the film also has characters who bear a strong resemblance to real-life people.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Article 370’ here.

From the looks of the trailer, it is very evident that the film will attract people to the theatres. When you take a heated topic such as this for a film, it is known that people are going to come to theatres to watch it. Coming to Yami Gautam, it feels that her performance has just risen one level above what she did in ‘Uri.’ In some places, her acting feels forced. It is only in one scene where she is talking about a breakthrough with another character is when it looks like she is in character. While Priya Mani’s character does not do much talking in the trailer, I am looking forward to seeing what she has in store. Throughout the trailer, her character looks like a mystery.

Starring Yami Gautam, Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Skand Thakur, ‘Article 370’ is set to release in theatres on February 23. The movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

