From the looks of the trailer, it is very evident that the film will attract people to the theatres. When you take a heated topic such as this for a film, it is known that people are going to come to theatres to watch it. Coming to Yami Gautam, it feels that her performance has just risen one level above what she did in ‘Uri.’ In some places, her acting feels forced. It is only in one scene where she is talking about a breakthrough with another character is when it looks like she is in character. While Priya Mani’s character does not do much talking in the trailer, I am looking forward to seeing what she has in store. Throughout the trailer, her character looks like a mystery.