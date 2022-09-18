Yami Gautam Bats For Dad's Punjabi Film 'Baghi Di Dhee'

Yami Gautam, who has acted in Tamil and Telugu films as well, has urged audiences to go watch "Baghi Di Dhee", a Punjabi film directed by her father Mukesh Gautam, saying it was one of the best films she had watched recently.

Taking to Instagram, Yami Gautam penned a lengthy post on the film and her thoughts on it. She said: "In times where we are all hustling to find good content for our audience, I got the chance to experience something really wonderful and special -- 'Baghi Di Dhee'!

"I know personally the incredible amount of hard work that has gone in, literally through high fever and sickness in nail-biting winters. The passion & sincerity with which the film has been directed is truly inspirational.

"Words are not enough to express how proud I felt as a daughter as I watched the final result of this labor of love directed by my father Mukesh Gautam. It's one of the best films that I have watched recently and feel even more proud that it's a Punjabi film.

"Also, a very special mention to my brother, Jasraaj! You are one of the brightest directors to look out for and the world shall soon see what a talent you are!

"I request each one of you to please watch 'Baghi Di Dhee' releasing on November 11, 2022. The strength that you all hold to watch and support a good film surpasses everything."



