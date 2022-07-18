Women's International Film Festival In Kerala Sees Protest Over Movie Exclusion

A day after director Kunjila Mascillamani staged a protest for allegedly excluding her movie from the third International Women's Film Festival organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) here, another director Vidhu Vincent on Sunday announced that she was withdrawing her movie from the festival.



Mascillamani had on Saturday staged a protest at the venue for allegedly excluding her movie from the film fest after which she was detained by the police.



She had on Saturday posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp message to Ranjith, Chairman of KSCA, asking him details about the selection process of movies and questioning him about excluding her movie, Asanghatithar, from the festival.



Before her protest on Saturday, she had also posted a video on Facebook in which she was seen cornering Ranjith seeking an explanation.



Announcing her withdrawal from the festival, Vincent said the questions raised by Mascillamani were relevant.



"I feel that the questions raised by Kunjila are relevant. She asked for the details of the selection process for the festival and the reason behind her movie being excluded from the festival. The festival committee said that the movies that were already released were avoided. But they are already showing movies which are already on OTT platforms," Vincent told media.



Meanwhile, KSCA secretary C Ajoy told media that Mascillamani's movie was part of an anthology and the festival was showcasing movies of women directors which are yet to be released.



"Everyone has the right to protest. Her movie was a segment of an anthology movie. That movie was already released. We are showing four unreleased movies in the festival," he said.



The third International Women's Film Festival began on July 16 and will conclude on July 18.



KSCA sources said as of now there is no plan to include Mascillamani's movie.



Meanwhile, the festival authorities showed an international movie during the show time of Vincent's movie Viral Sebi, which she had withdrawn.

