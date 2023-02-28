Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Why Ashim Ahluwalia Was Excited About Making 'Class' For Indian Audience

Film director and screenwriter Ashim Ahluwalia spoke about the challenges of adapting Spanish drama 'Elite' for an Indian audience and making the web series 'Class'. He said the biggest responsibility was retaining the characters from the original story.

Ashim Ahluwalia
Ashim Ahluwalia Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 6:27 pm

He shared: "'Class' is an Indian adaptation of the global series 'Elite', and is something I was very excited about. Rather than just making a localised copy, I used the Spanish show in the way that one would use a source novel as a starting point for something altogether new. It's not just about recreating a show for Indian audiences, but also about bringing a unique perspective and cultural context to the story."

Ashim is a well-known film director, screenwriter, and producer. The National Award winner is best known for his critically acclaimed films, 'Daddy', 'Thin Air', and 'Miss Lovely', among others.

He elaborated more about his recent web series and shared: "My work generally comes from a very cinematic place and 'Class' was a great opportunity to use the forms I love in a longer, more immersive way. I feel like we have something truly unique, a series that's true to its roots and that shows us a side of India we haven't seen on screen before."

'Class' features Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Piyush Khati, Zeyn Shaw, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Naina Bhan, Chintan Rachchh, Moses Koul, Cwaayal Singh and Madhyama Segal.

'Class' is streaming on Netflix.

