When Alia Bhatt Expressed Concern About Raising A Child In Public Eye

Just like Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, and Priyanka Chopra, who have been quite careful about not letting the paparazzi click pictures of their daughters, actor Alia Bhatt too expressed her apprehension about bringing up her child in the ‘public eye’.

During an interview with Marie Claire magazine before her delivery, Alia Bhatt says that she did discuss it with her friends, family and husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about how she feels protective about her child’s choices, Alia told the magazine, “I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life.” She added that it is her choice to be an actor and be a public figure, but maybe her child won’t choose the same path. “So that’s something that I feel very protective about,” added the actor.

Alia and Ranbir became parents to a baby girl on November 6, 2022. While announcing the news, Alia posted on her Instagram, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

When asked if her daughter wants to be an actor, she said, “I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit.”

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Shiva Part 1. In the film, she shared the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Though the film minted money at the ticket counters, it failed to impress the critics.