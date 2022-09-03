Week Ahead On TV: 'Jhalak...' Returns, 'Indian Idol' Unveils 13th Season

From the grand finale of 'Superstar Singer 2' to Zee Rishtey Awards or premiere of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', a lot is in store for the TV audience, and here is bringing you updates about your favourite shows to keep you in loop with what is going to happen next:



Superstar Singer 2



After entertaining the audience for more than four months, the singing reality show that started on April 23 has reached its culmination point. The Top 6 finalists - Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur, Mani from Dharamkot, Pranjal Biswas from West Bengal, Sayisha Gupta from Mohali, Aryananda R. Babu and Rituraj from Kerala will be giving their final performances that will be judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali.



Apart from their performances, there will be a number of special guests that will make the evening more entertaining. Few to mention are Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, singers - Shabbir Kumar, Sonu Kakkar, and Bhoomi Trivedi, actor Vijay Vikram Singh along with choreographer Puneet Pathak.



'The Grand Finale' will air on September 3 on Sony Entertainment Television.



Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10



The celebrity dance reality show is back after a span of five years with judges like popular filmmaker Karan Johar, superstar Madhuri Dixit and dancer Nora Fatehi along with Maniesh Paul as the host. Moreover, the show will bring dance performances by celebs such Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar and comedian Ali Asgar, Marathi star Gashmeer Mahajani, chef Zorawar Kalra and 'Dance Deewane 3' finalist Gunjan Sinha.



The show will air on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Colors.



Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala



'Wagle Ki Duniya' actor Aditya Singh Bundela will be seen joining the cast of the mythological drama which is all set to take a 3-year leap. Neha Sargam is seen as Yashoda and Aarya Bhadra plays the role of Kanha on screen and now it will be shown how he is more enthusiastic about the outer world.



'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala' airs at 8:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.



Imlie



Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh-starrer shows are always high on drama and emotions. Now, makers have brought a new twist in the story as Malini(Mayuri Deshmukh) tries to kill Imlie(Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Aryan(Fahmaan Khan). As the show has taken a five year leap and Imlie and Aryan are shown parents to a five-year-old girl named Cheeni, in the coming episode Malini learns that Cheeni is her own daughter.



She instigates Cheeni against Imlie. Cheeni appears to be swayed for a bit but eventually sides with Imlie. Everyone finds out that Imlie is pregnant and a big misunderstanding happens when Aryan refuses to believe that he is the father of the child. Malini creates more misunderstanding by sharing photoshopped videos of Imlie.



Zee Rishtey Awards



Hosted by Jay Bhanushali, the nomination party of Zee Rishtey Awards will see top TV celebs taking to the red carpet and the host will be entertaining the audience with his hilarious conversation and banter. In fact during the show he will be seen calling himself a huge fan of Shabir Ahluwalia for the past 23 years. Apart from that there will be dance performances by Shabir and Neeharika Roy on the track 'Tere Bin Nahi Lagda Dil Dholna', 'Kundali Bhagya' actors Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya will be shaking legs on 'Kesariya' and 'Kumkum Bhagya' stars Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar on 'Ranjha'.



Zee Rishtey Awards Nominations Party will be coming on September 4 at 8 p.m. on Zee TV.



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma recently took a leap of 5 years and both Sai(Ayesha Singh) and Virat(Neil Bhatt) are shown staying separately with their kids. While Virat is now married to Paakhi (Aishwarya Sharma), Sai is staying with her daughter and Virat with his son. While Virat is not at all interested in any relationship with Paakhi, their family members try to bring them close by planning a honeymoon but Paakhi chooses that Virat should take Vinayak for treatment and not their honeymoon.



Virat reaches with Vinayak to the village. Sai and Virat come face to face. Shocked. Virat is about to leave without the treatment. Both the kids have conversation about whose child they are with, Sai have no answer.



Indian Idol 13



The 13th season of popular singing reality show, 'Indian Idol' is all set to begin with the judges such as famous singers Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and the host Aditya Narayan. While the last season saw Pawandeep Rajan as the winner, the makers have announced first four contestants- Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Anushka Patra from Kolkata, Bidipta Chakraborty from Kolkata and Shivam Singh from Vadodara.



'Indian Idol' will air from September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.



The Inventor Challenge



With the concept of bringing innovative ideas from different parts of the country the competitive reality show is hosted by actor Aahana Kumra and there is a group of four panellists Dhruv Madhok, Dhruv Bhasin, Sarover Zaidi, and Malini Agarwal who guide and mentor the young talents coming with innovative projects.



The theme for the upcoming episode is 'Wearables' and the contestant will be eight-year-old Maniksha Dubey from Dehradun and she will come with the concept of safety band.



'The Inventor Challenge' airs at 8 p.m. on Colors Infinity.