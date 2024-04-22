Watch: Spice Girls Reunite, Groove To Hit Track 'Stop' At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Bash

Celebrated fashion designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, took the internet by storm as videos from her 50th birthday celebration went viral. She celebrated her milestone birthday on Saturday night, and reunited with her former Spice Girls band mates Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, and Mel B Brown.
The five girls performed a dance routine to their 1997 single ‘Stop.’ The star-studded party took place at Oswald’s, a private members’ club in Mayfair, London.
David Beckham filmed the video capturing the moment. It shows the five women dancing in sync, each reprising their original positions from the music video as ‘Stop’ played over the loudspeakers. Accompanied by the song’s beats, the Spice Girls raised their arms and flawlessly recreated the dance routine, including the iconic ‘Stop’ gesture. Sharing the video, the birthday girl wrote, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”
Advertisement
Watch the video here:
Fans were quick to flood the comments section to express their excitement at witnessing the reunion of the five girls for the first time in years. One commented, “David, you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people content.” While, one more wrote, “The moment the entire planet has been waiting for.”
The star-studded night was graced by a plethora of celebrities, such as Tom Cruise, Nadia Ferriera, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, David Grutman, Isabel Rangel Grutman, Ken Paves, Louise Adams, Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsey, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Salma Hayek-Pinault, and Charlotte Tilbury, among many others.
Advertisement
Ahead of the party, the fashion designer, donning a beautiful sheer mint green gown, shared a series of photos on her social media accounts featuring her husband, David, and the couple’s four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.
“Can’t wait to celebrate with my family and friends! I love you all so much,” she captioned the perfect family pictures.