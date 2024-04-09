Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Barefoot As She Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple On Gudi Padwa

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted on her way to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Several videos and photos of her have surfaced online and Janhvi was seen walking towards the temple barefoot. She opted for a simple kurta-pyjama and sported no makeup. Joining her was her team and her security person. However, she refused to pose directly for the cameras as she walked in and out of the temple.
Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures at Siddhivinayak Temple have come after Shehnaaz Gill’s video at the temple went viral. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, it looks like Janhvi was also praying for her father Boney Kapoor’s upcoming production ‘Maidaan’, which is slated to release in theatres on April 11 now.
Meanwhile, it was last month that Janhvi was spotted praying at the Tirupati Temple, and she was joined by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and best friend Orry. Orry had even shared a video of Janhvi and she was seen climbing the temple stairs on her knees.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to foray into Telugu cinema with 'Devara', which also stars Saif Ali Khan. For now, the details about her role and the film are kept under tight wraps. She is also confirmed to star in Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming venture with Ram Charan, 'RC 16'. The film’s inauguration was done recently in Hyderabad, in the presence of the lead actors and producer Boney Kapoor. Post the announcement, Janhvi, along with her father Boney Kapoor, paid a visit to Ram Charan’s residence in Hyderabad.
Apart from that, the actress has multiple Hindi projects in the lineup, including 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao, directed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi will also be seen in 'Uljah' with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.