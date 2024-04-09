Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Barefoot As She Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple On Gudi Padwa

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted on her way to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Several videos and photos of her have surfaced online and Janhvi was seen walking towards the temple barefoot. She opted for a simple kurta-pyjama and sported no makeup. Joining her was her team and her security person. However, she refused to pose directly for the cameras as she walked in and out of the temple.