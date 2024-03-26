In other news, Kapoor has signed another South film opposite Ram Charan, which will be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and is touted to be a hard-hitting sports drama. Apart from her work in Telugu, she also has a few Hindi films in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Sharan Sharma’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao, as well as ‘Uljah’ with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. As for Jr NTR, he will make his Hindi film debut with ‘War 2,’ which is set to release next year.