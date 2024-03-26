Filming for Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara: Part 1,’ featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is presently underway in Goa. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet, which showcased Jr NTR shooting by the beach. Now, the actress, who is making her Telugu debut with this film, took to her Instagram, announcing the completion of her schedule.
The Bollywood actress shared a picturesque sunset captured in Goa, expressing her eagerness to return to the sets of ‘Devara.’ She wrote, “Can’t wait to come back and be #Thangam again. #Devara.” For those unversed, the forthcoming film is the first part in the two-part film franchise, where the actress portrays the character of Thangam, a village belle, adorned in traditional langa vonis. Having joined the project last year, she has been gracefully shooting for the film ever since.
From whatever has been revealed so far, ‘Devara: Part One’ features Jr NTR is a never-seen-before avatar, and fans can’t wait to see him, and his chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist as well as Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Meera Jasmine, Srikanth, Abhimanyu Singh and others in pivotal roles.
The film was initially slated to hit the silver screens on April 5 but its release was postponed to October 10, to coincide with the Dussehra weekend.
In other news, Kapoor has signed another South film opposite Ram Charan, which will be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and is touted to be a hard-hitting sports drama. Apart from her work in Telugu, she also has a few Hindi films in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Sharan Sharma’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao, as well as ‘Uljah’ with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. As for Jr NTR, he will make his Hindi film debut with ‘War 2,’ which is set to release next year.